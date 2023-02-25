In 2016 there were talks between councillors on the possibility of using the bridge, which is east of Elmstead, as a link between the A120 and A133.

The proposed link between the A120 and A133 was set to be built after Bromley Road but before Elmstead, however these discussions came to nothing.

Shaun Boughton, Wivenhoe town councillor, said: “It’s really quite eerie because there are trees growing on it.

“But when you’re standing on it you can see the university and Wivenhoe. It’s not far away at all.”

Highways England said the bridge was built to be part of a junction joining the A120 but the bridge was built before the junction was scrapped.

This means it was not connected to the road and now floats aimlessly without a use.

No-one knows exactly when the bridge was built but it is believed to be at least more than 40 years ago.

The bridge was likely built soon after the A120 became an official A-road in the 1970s.

For now, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has dedicated the bridge as a marked footpath.

