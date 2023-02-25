Figures from HouseFresh, an indoor air quality expert, has revealed the air quality levels in Colchester were the equivalent of indirectly smoking 133 cigarettes in a year.

HouseFresh used Berkley Earth’s rule-of-thumb formula which compares exposure to particle matter (PM) 2.5 to cigarettes smoked with one cigarette being the rough equivalent of a PM2.5 level of 22 µg/m3.

G.John Cole of HouseFresh said: “We took the average daily median AQI PM2.5 during 2022 as the average AQI PM2.5 in the city.

“We converted that value to cigarettes as per Berkeley’s Earth rule-of-thumb and multiplied the result by 365 to obtain how many cigarettes you’ve indirectly smoked during a year."

PM2.5 refers to particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, and due to its minute size can get into the lungs and bloodstream.

By these metrics, Southend placed joint seventh with Norwich on the list with an equivalent of smoking 157 cigarettes in a day.

Other locations in north and mid Essex showed poor air pollution levels with Clacton and Manningtree having the same figures as Colchester at 133 cigarettes a year.

Walton and Frinton fared better with 100 cigarettes a year, however these numbers would still make the towns among the 25 worst in the UK.

Mid Essex towns Braintree and Maldon were both at 116 cigarettes a year.

HouseFresh said that in general, the highest concentrations of toxic particulate matter are located in the southeast part of England, while the lowest are in northern England and Scotland.

The ten worst air pollutions in the UK were:

1. Northampton - equivalent to indirectly smoking 189 cigarettes a year

2. Nottingham - 181 cigarettes

3. Bristol - 163 cigarettes

4. Southampton - 162 cigarettes

5. Kingston-upon-Hull - 161 cigarettes

6. Cardiff - 160 cigarettes

7. Southend - 157 cigarettes

7= Norwich - 157 cigarettes

8. Leeds - 155 cigarettes

9. London - 154 ciagarettes

10. Stoke - 149 cigarettes

