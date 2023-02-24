Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, has informed parents and carers measures have been put in place ahead of teachers downing tools on March 1.

Members of the National Education Union are staging the walkout as part of an ongoing row over pay and the impact underfunding is having on students.

Next Wednesday’s picket follows similar industrial action which impacted pupils in north Essex and beyond at the beginning of this month.

On that occasion some schools had to implement either full or partial closures, with many students have to work remotely.

Bosses at Clacton Coastal Academy have now confirmed pupils in Year 11, 12 and 13 will be permitted to attend the school on the day of the next strike.

Vulnerable children and those of critical workers will also be allowed, while all of year groups will have to remain at home and take part in remote learning.

In a letter, executive principal David Lees said: “We have taken this decision to ensure students taking examinations are able to continue their preparation.”