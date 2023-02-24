Parkdean Resorts is the UK’s largest holiday park operator and runs Highfield Grange and Valley Farm in Clacton, Weeley Bridge, Walton’s Naze Marine and Coopers Beach on Mersea Island.

The new agreement will support young people seeking employment, through a number of fundraising initiatives and development opportunities.

Parkdean Resorts plans to join the trust’s ‘Get Hired’ scheme, which bridges the gap between businesses looking for an efficient recruitment process and young people who are ready to move into work.

The company is also hoping to participate in the “Get Into” programme to give young people an insight into the world of work.

Parkdean Resorts will fundraise a minimum of £50,000 within the first two years to help The Prince’s Trust launch at least 20 in-school programmes for young people.

Sharon Arbuckle, from the Prince’s Trust, said: “Living through a pandemic has been devastating for young people, impacting their education, their social lives and limiting their options for getting a job.

“Parkdean already hire thousands of young people every year and provide development opportunities, so they are the perfect partner to help us support young people in creating a future for themselves.”