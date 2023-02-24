Clacton Pier is offering a rare chance for a tenant to take on a unit around 180 metres from the shore, halfway down the attraction.

The premises has previously been used by Park Resorts to sell holidays and mobile homes, but the company has commitments to other projects this year and no longer needs it.

The unit, which was first used as a Santa’s Grotto by the pier in 2018 is sited between the ride deck and the Jolly Roger.

Opportunity - the unit on Clacton Pier (Image: Clacton Pier)

Pier director Elliot Ball said the number of tenant spaces on the attraction has reduced greatly over the years.

“We have been developing so much more of the 6.5-acre site recently as part of our own expansion plans,” he added.

“This has led to a decline in the number of units we have left to rent out. It makes this a rare opportunity and one which does not come up very often.

“It is up for grabs for a trial period of a year, and we are open to consider all suggestions. If the idea works out the lease can be extended beyond the year.”

Anyone interested should email info@clactonpier.co.uk