The winner, known only as Mrs. F from Essex, has won the £1,000,000 Lotto prize by matching five main numbers plus the Bonus Ball in the draw on February 4.

The lucky Essex resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, played a personal selection of sentimental numbers via the National Lottery app.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mrs. F for winning this fantastic prize. She has become a millionaire overnight!”

Playing online via the National Lottery website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Lotto, Set For Life, EuroMillions and Thunderball.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30million is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps support anything from local charities making a difference in Essex through to helping our nations' athletes win medals at last summer’s Commonwealth Games.