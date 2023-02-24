Singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart, 78, made a visit to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, after hearing people’s stories of trying to access healthcare.

Sir Rod Stewart at the Princess Alexandra Hospital (Image: PA)

He said the situation was 'ridiculous' compared with him being able to afford private healthcare and going for a scan easily at an empty clinic.

Speaking previously to Sky News Sir Rod said: "People are dying because they cannot get scans.

"I just want to do some good things, and this, I think, it’s a good thing because if other people follow me, I’d love it."

Sir Rod, a Conservative voter, also called for the NHS to be rebuilt with billions of pounds.

Sir Rod Stewart takes picture with NHS staff member (Image: PA)

He added: "I have been a Tory for a long time, but I think this Government should stand out now and give the Labour Party a go at it because this is heart-breaking for the nurses.

"It’s just sad, I’m so proud to be British, and I can’t stand it being this way.”

Viewers were told to contact Sky News to get a scan paid for by Sir Rod.