Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary, in St Osyth, has provided a home for more than 30 horses, ponies, cows and a variety of other species for nearly three decades.

The farm relies heavily on donations from the public in order to stay afloat and also has a shop which helps generate vital funding.

Founder Carol Jacobs is now on the lookout for animal-lovers who are willing to give up their free time to help the cause.

Those who take up the vacancies will be asked to work regular shifts between 10am until 1pm on Mondays and Saturdays.

She said: “We are looking for volunteers to join our lovely team who work hard raising money for the sanctuary at our charity shop and a relief person.

“Volunteering in a shop is a way to make friends and do something really rewarding. If you are interested in either or both shifts please call 07968641210.”

To find out more information visit facebook.com/greenlandgroveanimalsanctuary or head to greenlandgrovesanctuary.co.uk.