The Sunday roast often brings families and friends together to enjoy the traditional meal.

The following are some of the top restaurants and pubs to visit across north Essex for a Sunday roast, according to reviews on TripAdvisor.

The Wooden Fender

Where: Colchester Road, Colchester

Out of 1051 reviews, The Wooden Fender has an overall rating of 4.5.

It has been rated 4.5 for food, service, value and atmosphere.

The pub comes out at number three of all British restaurants in Colchester and number five of 292 restaurants in Colchester.

One reviewer who gave the pub a five star rating said: “This pub must be up there with the best in Essex.

“We had a fantastic lunch here with our friends and our young kids. Service fast, friendly and efficient, the food excellent and the pub warm, inviting and clean.

“Lots of parking and a big garden with play area. Will definitely return.”

Sun Inn

Where: Feering Hill, Feering, Colchester

The pub in Feering has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 514 reviews and has been rated 4.5 for food, service, value and atmosphere.

The pub has been described as cosy by multiple visitors, the pub was originally part of a 16th century Gentleman’s house dating from 1525.

One reviewer who gave the pub a five star rating said: “Came here for a roast with my family to celebrate my birthday.

“Had such an amazing time. The staff are all really friendly and the pub itself is so cosy and has a lovely setting.

“We all had a roast and were amazed by how delicious it was and how good the vegetable selection was. I would 100% recommend coming here and can’t wait to come back and try again.”

The Crown Wormingford

Where: Main Road, Wormingford

The pub in the small village of Wormingford received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 252 reviews and has been rated 4.5 for food, service, value and atmosphere.

One reviewer said: “A traditional village pub with a welcoming atmosphere and roaring fire which, on a cold wet night was just what we needed.

“A large menu with plenty of choices, freshly made pizza to order, traditional pub food, roast dinners and I noticed that they catered for vegetarians too.

“There is a huge car park and l know from past experience there is a beer garden.”

The White Hart

Where: Poole Street, Great Yeldham, Halstead

The White Hart has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 358 reviews and has been rated 4.5 for food, service and atmosphere and a 4 rating for value.

The venue is also a popular hotel and wedding venue.

One reviewer said: “We live locally and have meant to try Sunday Lunch for a while, we were not disappointed.

“Excellent, attentive staff and great food.

“We will be visiting again.”

Harry’s Bar and Restaurant

Where: 3 High Street, Thorpe le Soken

Out of 859 reviews, Harry’s has an overall rating of 4.5.

It has been rated 4 for food, service, value and atmosphere.

One reviewer said: “The most welcoming restaurant in Essex we visit as a family with young children quite often.

“Always a lovely atmosphere with great staff and delicious food and cocktails.

“I wouldn’t recommend anywhere over Harry’s bar.

“We own a holiday rental and have Harry’s bar as our most recommended place to eat and each and every one of our guests agree and Harry’s Bar and Restaurant never disappoints.”