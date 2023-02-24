With record numbers of entries, this year’s Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) awards, the awards are designed to celebrate the region’s most beloved small businesses.

Small businesses shortlisted in Essex include Sell Beyond, LPI Tuition, Ginger Nut Training and East Saxon Training in Colchester, Ellacott Morris in St Osyth and VerriBerri in Maldon.

Ann Scott, development manager for Essex at the Federation of Small Businesses, reflected on the high calibre of entries.

She said: “It is fantastic to see so many successful small businesses nominated for a Celebrating Small Business Award.

“From start-ups to sole-traders, sustainable businesses to overall service excellence, we have so many small businesses to be proud of in the East of England – and right here in Essex.

“Right now, things are tough for small businesses and it’s inspiring to see so many innovative businesses that are thriving despite the challenging conditions.

“Every business that has made it through to the finals should feel exceptionally proud of everything they have achieved.”

The final ceremony takes place on Friday, March 17, in Newmarket Racecourse, to book your ticket visit bit.ly/41j4xBB.ha