On Tuesday, February 21, Colchester magistrates handed David Hilden and Tyron Young the disqualification orders in what is believed to be a national first after the pair each admitted a charge of daytime trespass in pursuit of game.

The court heard both men had travelled to the Saffron Walden area from south London with dogs which were to be used to poach game.

Hilden, 39, of Lathams Way, Croydon, and Young, 35, of Bolton Drive, Morden, were detained by rural engagement police officers while walking across crop fields with four dogs, including two lurchers on slip leads, on Peacock Hill, near Littlebury, Saffron Walden, on October 15 last year.

There were no public footpaths in the area and the landowner had not given the men permission to be on the land.

When interviewed by officers at the scene, Hilden admitted he had gone on to the land to hunt rabbits while Young claimed to be walking his dog.

Officers seized their vehicle at the time and following further enquiries Hilden and Young were summonsed to appear at court to answer the charges.

Hilden was also fined £120 and ordered to pay court costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £48, while Young was fined £200 and ordered to pay £105 costs and an £80 victim surcharge.

Investigating officer PC Nigel Wright, of Essex Police’s rural engagement team, said: “The poaching of wild animals is extremely cruel but it can also cause a lot of damage to crops and farmland, which is very costly for the land owner or farmer.

“Dogs are integral to poaching and I am delighted that the magistrates were able to use this new legislation to deprive these two poachers of any access to dogs, even just walking someone else’s, for the next three years.

“We look forward to working with the CPS to have these disqualification orders applied in cases of hare coursing and other poaching offences in the future.”