Edna Berry died in hospital on Tuesday after suffering what have been described as serious head injuries.

Her husband John, 84, has been charged with her murder in what police have described as “simply a tragedy”.

Police officers and ambulance crews were called to an address in Turpins Close in Holland-on-Sea shortly before 1pm.

Berry, of Turpins Close, appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court via video link this afternoon to face the murder charge.

Quiet road - Turpins Close in Holland-on-Sea (Image: Google)

He was remanded in police custody and is now due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow morning.

Berry, who could be seen wearing a grey prison tracksuit in the dock, spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Read more: NAMED: Thief who stole from Wilko and M&S in Colchester is punished by court

Essex Police launched the murder investigation after finding Mrs Berry, who was in her 80s, had suffered a serious head injury at the house in Turpins Close.

Det Chief Insp Ant Alcock, of Essex Police, said the case is “simply a tragedy”.

Crime scene - the alleged murder is being treated as an isolated incident (Image: Google)

“This incident has deeply affected everyone who has had a hand in the Essex Police response,” he continued.

“This is an isolated incident and at no stage was there ever any wider threat to the Clacton community.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.

“I want to also take this opportunity to offer my sincere sympathy to all those affected in this case – it is simply a tragedy.”

Eastcliff ward councillor told the Gazette residents “will be devastated” about the incident.

Hearing - Colchester Magistrates' Court

He added: “This is very shocking - I feel very sorry for the lady’s family.

“It is a quiet area - Turpins Close is a quiet little road and people will be devastated.

“It is reassuring to hear this is an isolated incident as people would be worried.

“The thoughts of the entire community will be with the victim and her family at what is a heartbreaking time. It is very sad.”