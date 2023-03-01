Halstead and Sudbury town councils have been meeting for more than two years, to work out a plan to tackle the problems.

Halstead councillors have argued that lorries should be diverted up the A12 to Colchester rather than through Halstead to Sudbury.

A spokesman for Halstead Town Council said: “Joint meetings have been held since December 2019 between Halstead and Sudbury Town Councils, in order to tackle the heavy traffic and air pollution which plague the two towns.

“For a number of years, very large lorries have been seen in both towns, and at pinch points such as Head Street in Halstead, and Ballingdon in Sudbury.

"These frequently have to mount the pavement to avoid each other.

“This is unacceptable where in both cases the pavement is narrow and vehicles are driving too close to the houses.

Residents on Head Street have been confronted with HGV's on their doorsteps (Image: N/A)

“The main way of preventing such heavy traffic is through changing signage, and some success has been achieved by diverting heavy traffic up the A12 to Colchester rather than through Halstead to Sudbury.

“The same now needs to be achieved in the opposite direction for traffic coming from Sudbury.

“It is hoped that high level talks between county councillors for both Essex and Suffolk will result in a similar decision to direct traffic away from the A131 from Sudbury.”

Halstead county councillor Chris Siddall has supported the move.

He said: “Halstead at peak times has become gridlocked.

“It makes complete sense that the road signage for the strategic lorry route, in particular for larger 40-tonne lorries, should point them in the direction of the A12 in order to go north before turning west to Sudbury.

“It would avoid the pinch points in Halstead High Street and also on the Ballingdon Hill route through Sudbury itself.

“I will be working with the Sudbury and Halstead town councils to see how we can engage with Essex County Council and Suffolk County Council to make this happen.”