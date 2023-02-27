Paul Stewart, 51, “deliberately picked a fight” with a man innocently trying to complete his tax returns at Clacton Library on April 13 last year.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the victim had spotted Stewart outside the building at around 4pm, before heading inside and sitting at a desk with a computer.

A few minutes later he heard Stewart call out to him: “What were you ogling at outside?”

Matthew Morgan, prosecuting, said: “[The victim] ignored that. The defendant said ‘well, when you get outside I’m going to take your laptop and your phone’.

“[The victim] said ‘no, you’re not’.”

Stewart began pacing around the library, mumbling to himself and making the victim feel uncomfortable.

Paul Stewart (Image: Essex Police)

An independent witness – a student who was working at the library – told police she saw Stewart shouting at the victim and “threatening to kill him”.

He launched a punch at the victim, fracturing his jaw in two places, before leaving.

The victim left the library and was walking towards Jaywick when he spotted the defendant sitting on a bench.

Stewart pulled a cap down to hide his face and donned a black face mask over his mouth, before confronting the victim armed with a claw hammer.

The victim left the scene and went to hospital the next day. He underwent surgery to insert metal plates in his face.

Stewart was arrested on April 29, with policing finding a hammer in his backpack matching the description given by the victim.

In police interview, he claimed not to know anyone in Clacton, adding he didn’t go to Clacton and wasn’t in the town on April 13.

But while on bail, on June 3 last year in Clacton, he punched a stranger twice in the face, leaving him with a split lip and a bloody nose.

He was jailed for 12 weeks for this offence.

More from the courts:

Stewart, of no fixed address, admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent for the library attack.

Kellina Gannon, mitigating, conceded her client has an “unattractive” criminal record, but said he had committed the assault at a time of “instability”, revealing he had been living in a tent.

She said Stewart, a father-of-three, has a good relationship with his children and is remorseful.

“He does regret his actions," she said.

"He’s quite shocked at the injuries sustained he did not appreciate that at the time.”

Judge Mary Loram KC called the attack a “deeply unpleasant and concerning outbreak of violence”.

She said Stewart “had no connection” with the victim, assaulting him for no reason at all.

“He was doing no more than trying to do his tax returns in a library,” she said.

“You deliberately picked a fight with him by creating a fictitious grievance.

“But the reality is you were just violent.”

She added: “Even when you were on bail for this offence, you attacked someone else.

“You have been sentenced for that, but the fact remains that is a clear indication you are someone prone to unprovoked violence towards members of the public.

“I’m told you are remorseful, but that is tempered by your attitude in the pre-sentence report, you’re sorry for the injury caused, but you continue to blame [the victim] for – as you see it – provoking your violence. That is clearly nonsense.”

Stewart was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here. You can also sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.

Have you got a story for us? Contact our newsdesk on gazette.newsdesk@newsquest.com.