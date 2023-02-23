The teenagers meet with their mentors every two weeks to gain insight into the world of work.

The 10 airport employees develop students' organisational skills and help them to plan their career paths and write their CVs.

Students also spend time at the airport shadowing their mentor in a professional role.

Chris Wade, head of Year 11, said: "Having mentors who have backgrounds other than teaching can offer links to careers that students may want to pursue.

"These sessions have always benefitted our students in terms of their academic achievement and personal growth, particularly in their confidence in speaking with adults."