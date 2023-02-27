Lamb and Co estate agents based in Tendring and Colchester collaborated with East Coast Distillery located in Thorpe to make its Pastures New gin.

The dry gin is crafted in small batches and has been designed by Callum Lamb, marketing director at Lamb and Co. It infuses citrus, sweet lime, bitter grapefruit, fresh rosemary with fragrant pink peppercorns.

Alice Mosey, marketing director at Lamb and Co, explained where the idea originated from.

She said: “As local people, we are always looking at ways we can use our business to give back to our community, whether that be charity or another business, and this was another opportunity we just couldn’t miss.

“Instead of putting money in the big brands pockets, we’ve had an amazing experience working alongside Ben and Simon at East Coast Distillery, to create something entirely unique for our customers that is distilled in the area.”

The gin forms part of Lamb and Co’s moving in packs which also features leaflets and gifs from businesses, trades people and charities including Alpha Group, RNLI and more.