A NEW guide has been adopted setting out how properties should be designed in a village.
Tendring Council’s cabinet agreed the document centred on Jaywick Sands at its meeting to help shape how planning applications in the area will be assessed in the future.
The guide, which was subject to public consultation last autumn and was scrutinised by councillors, helps to address the balance between new homes being flood resistant, while avoiding issues of overlooking and improving design.
Jeff Bray, Tendring Council cabinet member responsible for planning, said the sign was a positive step for Jaywick Sands.
He said: “Jaywick Sands has a complex past, which is reflected in the different types and standards of buildings found there.
“Historically an approach to this has been to not allow any further development; but we are taking a positive stance and welcoming new building providing it is done in the right way – which is what this document sets out.
“My thanks go to our consultants HAT Projects for their work on this, and to everyone who has contributed through the consultation too.”
As a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD), the Jaywick Sands Design Guide forms part of adopted planning policy, and planning applications will be measured against its criteria when being assessed.
It addresses character, flood safety, scale and building form and streetscapes; as well as setting minimum space standards and guidance on sustainability and accessibility.
