The victim had sounded her horn to alert Robyn Wilson, 29, of her presence after the defendant pulled in front of her outside Tesco in Brook Retail Park, Clacton.

Wilson, a mother of one, then turned her vehicle around and sped towards the fellow road user before blocking her in, Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard.

“Ms Wilson jumped out of the car seat and charged towards [the victim]. She was incredibly irate,” said Shefa Begum, prosecuting.

“The defendant grabbed her arm and dug her nails into it. She used force when holding the arm.

“Ms Wilson then punched [the victim] to the face. She was extremely angry at this point and used a lot of force.

“The victim said she may have been punched more than once but it was all a bit of a blur.”

The court heard the motorist’s partner then got out the car and lifted Wilson away in an attempt to defuse the situation.

This led to him being punched to the side of the neck, causing reddening and a burning pain.

“She then came charging at [the victim] again and hit her at least five times to the mouth and nose area,” continued Ms Begum.

“At some point she kicked her as well and spat at the couple.”

Facts shared with the court on behalf of the victim told how she was left needing surgery after suffering a deviated septum during the attack.

Wilson, of Tellin Way, Clacton, denied assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating but was convicted following a trial.

She was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the female victim and handed a 16 week suspended prison sentence.

Wilson’s barrister said: “This was an impulsive action. She is remorseful and incredibly sorry for her actions.”

She added Wilson suffers with PTSD and has an emotionally unstable borderling personality disorder.

Wilson must also undertake 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 12 further support sessions with the probation service.