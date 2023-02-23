Police were called to Norway Crescent in Harwich at around 8.45pm on Monday, February 20, following a call from the ambulance service about the woman’s condition.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were in attendance and the woman was taken to hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The air ambulance said it had been called to reports of a cardiac arrest.

Detective Inspector Kev Hughes from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “We are continuing to investigate how this woman has ended up in hospital.

“A man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

“I appreciate that the emergency services presence caused concern amongst residents and there are comments on social media around this incident.

“I can assure the public this was an isolated incident, and we ask you not to speculate.”

At the scene, doctors tended to the woman before taking her to hospital.

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service added: “Doctor Ed and Critical Care Paramedic Nigel gave the patient a full assessment, administered pain relief and provided high levels of monitoring throughout.

“She was taken to Colchester General Hospital by land ambulance, accompanied by the air ambulance crew, for further treatment.”