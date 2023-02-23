The showcase will take place in St Osyth Priory and visitors will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, a choice of soft drinks and canapes as they spend time exploring the wedding venue.

Attendees will also meet St Osyth Priory’s team of personal wedding coordinators for a guided tour of dining suites, luxury guest accommodation and spaces for outdoor ceremonies and celebrations.

William Grinsted, spokesman for St Osyth Priory Estate, commented: “We are thrilled to have had so many couples book into our first ever Wedding Showcase event at St Osyth Priory.

Lush Settings - Visitors moving through the Rose Garden to the clock tower during a St Osyth Priory open day (Image: KAT marketing)

“It is a fabulous opportunity to show guests just how special St Osyth Priory is and introduce them to a selection of some of the very best wedding suppliers who are experts in making your wedding day a dream come true.

“This year sees the launch of this stunning new wedding venue for Essex following a careful and extensive restoration of the main function space, Darcy House.

“Set within 350 acres of incredible parkland and countryside, St Osyth Priory has limitless options for beautiful outside ceremonies.”

The event will take place on Sunday, February 26, to book your place visit stosythpriory.co.uk/wedding-fairs.