BRIDES and grooms have been invited to an estate’s first wedding showcase event that will provide guests with the opportunity to see its facilities.
The showcase will take place in St Osyth Priory and visitors will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, a choice of soft drinks and canapes as they spend time exploring the wedding venue.
Attendees will also meet St Osyth Priory’s team of personal wedding coordinators for a guided tour of dining suites, luxury guest accommodation and spaces for outdoor ceremonies and celebrations.
William Grinsted, spokesman for St Osyth Priory Estate, commented: “We are thrilled to have had so many couples book into our first ever Wedding Showcase event at St Osyth Priory.
“It is a fabulous opportunity to show guests just how special St Osyth Priory is and introduce them to a selection of some of the very best wedding suppliers who are experts in making your wedding day a dream come true.
“This year sees the launch of this stunning new wedding venue for Essex following a careful and extensive restoration of the main function space, Darcy House.
“Set within 350 acres of incredible parkland and countryside, St Osyth Priory has limitless options for beautiful outside ceremonies.”
The event will take place on Sunday, February 26, to book your place visit stosythpriory.co.uk/wedding-fairs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here