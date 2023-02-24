The walk hosted by St Helena Hospice and sponsored by Pickering Electronics Ltd will see participants walk from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier or vice versa.

Residents can either choose to walk the seven miles between the two piers or go even further to make the return journey, 14 miles in total.

Lisa Chenery, events and challenges fundraiser at St Helena Hospice, said: “We are so excited to launch this year’s Pier to Pier walk.

“Last year more than 500 people joined us on the beautiful north east Essex coast to walk for their hospice and this year we hope to see even more.

Having Fun - Participants enjoying themselves in a previous pier to pier walk (Image: St Helena Hospice)

“Our services are more in demand than ever as the local NHS faces extreme pressures and turns to us for support.

“Without the generosity of our incredible local community, we cannot continue to provide vital and essential care to the growing number of patients and families who desperately need hospice care or bereavement support.”

Registration costs £5 for adults and children over five with under fives and dogs walking for free.

The walk will take place on Sunday, May 14, to register visit bit.ly/3EsaBxR.