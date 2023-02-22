Emergency services were called to Turpins Close shortly before 1pm on Tuesday.

Ambulance crews rushed the victim to hospital, where she later died.

An 84-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the incident.

A spokesman fro Essex Police said: "We were called to an incident in Turpins Close shortly before 1pm on Tuesday.

"We arrived alongside ambulance service colleagues and found a woman aged in her 80s had sustained a serious head injury.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment but, very sadly, later died.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out.

"Detectives began investigating the circumstances around the incident and a man known to the woman was arrested on suspicion of murder."

John Berry, 84, of Turpins Close, has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 23.

Det Chief Inspector Ant Alcock, of Essex Police, said: “This incident has deeply affected everyone who has had a hand in the Essex Police response.

“This is an isolated incident and at no stage was there ever any wider threat to the Clacton community.

“I want to also take this opportunity to offer my sincere sympathy to all those affected in this case – it is simply a tragedy.”

Eastcliff ward councillor Andy Baker said the thoughts of the whole community would be with the victim's family.

He added: "This is very shocking - I feel very sorry for the lady's family.

"It is a very quiet area - Turpins Close is a very quiet little road and people will be devastated.

"It is reassuring to hear that this is an isolated incident as people would be worried.

"The thoughts of the entire community will be with the victim and her family at what is a heartbreaking time.

"It is very very sad."

