Harwich’s 58 Ships project will host an open event at Harwich Museum this weekend.

The project aims to discover the story of every ship built for the Royal Navy at the historic Harwich Navyard.

Paul Turvey, from the 58 Ships project, said: “The project started with interest in an information board that’s behind the fence at Navyard Dock.

The board at Navyard Dock lists 58 ships built in the Harwich dockyard (Image: 58 Ships project)

“This board lists 58 ships built between 1660 and 1827 in the Harwich dockyard. “Unfortunately, for many of these ships, there is scant information in public records so there is still much to be discovered.

“The project has no time limit so there is plenty of opportunity to discover these ships’ hidden histories.

“A second aspect of the project is to create art and media about the 58 ships as well as the dockyard and surrounding area.”

The team behind the project includes Harwich International Shanty Festival’s Mick Verrier, Pam Fitzgerald, Zoe Munson and Paul Turvey, as well as Harwich Society researcher Richard Oxborrow.

They are now looking for members of the public to get involved.

Mr Turvey added that many of the ships have untold stories to be discovered.

“Members of the local community have already adopted a vessel to further the research but many other vessels await to be adopted,” he said.

“Our volunteer researchers do not need to have any experience and do not need to be local to Harwich in order to take part.”

The group hopes to create an authoritative archive that will give future generations an improved insight into ship building in Harwich.

For many of the ships there is very little information available, but for a few ships there is a great deal of information, including HMS Conqueror, whose captain of marines took the surrender at the Battle of Trafalgar.

The open event runs from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, February 25, at Harwich Museum on Main Road.

To find out more about the project, go to 58ships.org.uk.