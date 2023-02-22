Essex Wildlife Trust launched its Wilder Towns, Wilder Villages scheme in July 2022 to support councils and give them access to the charity’s ecological services to restore and protect wildlife in their communities.

Since launching, 21 councils have signed up to the scheme, including Dedham Parish Council, Lawford Parish Council and Weeley Parish Council.

Danielle Carbott, wilder communities manager, said: “We have had a positive response from many local councils and have made great progress in north west Essex.

“Already, town and parish councils have been discussing the restoration of ponds, managing road verges for wildflowers and recovering lost green space. It is great to see communities coming together for wildlife.”

A grassland cut-and-collect management technique to enhance floral diversity is underway in Millennium Green, Ardleigh.

Andrew Impey, chief executive of the trust, said: “It is the Trust’s ambition to restore and protect wildlife across the whole county, not just on our nature reserves.

“We know the value of working together, and with the support of local town and parish councils, we can give communities the tools they need to take action for nature.”

For more information on the scheme visit bit.ly/3lS1VKB.