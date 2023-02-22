RESIDENTS looking to have a clear out all while making a bit of money are being encouraged to take part in a coastal town event.
The Community-Wide Garage Sale, organised by the Holland-on-Sea Residents’ Association, will take place on April 15 between 10am to 3pm.
Anyone who wishes to hold a sale from either their front garden or garage should register their interest by March 24.
To sign-up to take part in the event email secretary.of.hra@gmail.com or s4azza@aol.com.
