The Walton Youth Club was launched a year ago by councillor Ann Oxley and PCSO Michele Diss in collaboration with Essex Youth Services.

Since the start of 2023 there has been a huge uplift in attendance, with more than 40 children on average visiting the club every week.

Donations – both financial and physical - from the community and local businesses, such as Pleass Thomson Solicitors are also helping to boost the initiative.

Thanks to support from Frinton Rotary Club, for example, the scheme is going from strength to strength and a greater range of experiences are being offered.

In addition to classic board games such as chess, backgammon and draughts, for example, children can now indulge in creative activities too, such as arts and crafts.

Daytrips are also now available to youngsters in the seaside town, such as a forthcoming five-day excursion to Wales during the Easter break.

Most recently, the club’s members headed to Walton & District Indoor Bowls Club.

Frances Walker from the Walton & District Indoor Bowls Club said: “When we were approached we jumped at the opportunity.

“Indoor bowls is a game of skill and strategy, whilst having huge social benefits. It was delightful to see the children interact with our members and coaches.

“Everyone had a great time and we hope the children will come back for another game very soon.”

Councillor Oxley says she could not be happier with how the club has progressed in only its first year.

She added: “To see the momentum build for our local youth club is wonderful and the children enjoy their weekly social get together at the club.

“Our mission is to provide the children with an environment they are proud of, enriched with important values all whilst giving them the chance to gain experiences.

“With a governance committee now in place and a team of volunteers the journey of Walton Youth Club is only just beginning.”

To find out more search Walton Youth Club on Facebook.