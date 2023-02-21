Corner Lodge, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, commemorated the annual tradition with a variety of exciting and engaging activities.

Loved-up residents created fitting decorations which were put up throughout the home, before being treated to romantic Valentine’s Day meal.

Everything from creamy chicken and mushroom Dijon pie to oven-baked salmon was on offer, as well as new potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

For dessert, the hungry diners got to choose between red velvet cake with chocolate ganache or an exotic fruit salad, before washing it all down with bubbly beverages.

Following the fancy lunch, the care home’s dedicated employees hosted a Valentine’s themed trivia quiz which encouraged conversation between residents.

A spokesman for Corner Lodge added: “The week of fun ended wonderfully with a Valentine’s Party with entertainment from Tony Malloy.

“He performed all the classic love songs to get all our residents and staff up and dancing, and there was also a beautiful buffet and refreshments.

“The staff all dressed in their best reds and pinks to get in the spirit of it all. It was a great ending to an amazing week."