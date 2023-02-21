Daniel McNeil, 26, is currently trekking the entire UK coastline in aid of Armed Forces charity SSAFA which supported him when he became addicted to drink and drugs.

His momentous journey, of which he has completed more than 5,200 miles, recently brought him to Walton, Harwich and then Brightlingsea.

Speaking about his time in the trio of Tendring towns Daniel said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time in Essex.

“People have been really kind and even offered a hotel for a few days to recover in Harwich.

“The wildlife and the scenery is beautiful and I’ve really enjoyed the beaches The birds along the mudflats have been a joy to watch too.”

Daniel, of Dumfries, decided to give up his home and start walking after turning his life around.

He had sought help after dealing with chronic pain, depression and anxiety following his return to civilian life, having served in the 19 Regiment Royal Artillery.

“In my darkest hour, my caseworker turned up at my flat and put £20 on my electric meter and filled my fridge,” added Daniel.

“This simple act of kindness allowed me to see a way out of my hopelessness..”

To follow Daniel’s mission, which has raised £12,000, visit facebook.com/danwalksuk.