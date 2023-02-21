Essex Police’s Harwich Volunteer Police Cadets organised a quiz night in aid of St Helena Hospice and Farleigh Hospice at Park Pavilion, in Harwich.

The former provides support to residents in north Essex with incurable illnesses while the latter gives care to those with life-limiting conditions across mid Essex.

Throughout the event, attended by a huge amount of participants, the cadets gave up their free time to carry out a range of tasks to ensure the night was a success.

Amazingly, the fundraising evening generated a windfall totalling £3,108, which will now be shared between the two chosen charities.

A spokesman for Tendring Police said: “The cadets volunteered to help with many different tasks and a great night was had by organisers and the teams involved.

“Thank you to everyone who got involved with our charity quiz night.

“If you were on a team or organised a raffle prize or purchased raffle tickets, you helped us to make it a success.

“It has been an amazing success and we thank you for all your help and support.”