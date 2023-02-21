The London-bound carriageway of the A12 was partially closed following a road traffic collision involving two cars this morning.

Essex Highways initially reported four vehicles being involved in the collision, but Essex Police later confirmed two cars were involved.

The road was partially blocked just before the fire headquarters between junction 23, Kelvedon south, and junction 22, Witham north.

A12 traffic: drivers in traffic this morning (Image: Newsquest)

Drivers were stuck in queues back to Junction 25 at Marks Tey as a result and there were delays of 20 minutes.

Essex Police attended the scene at about 6.40am and reported the collision involving two cars.

Luckily no major injuries were recorded and no offences have been identified.

READ MORE>>> Delays expected as A12 partially blocked due to four vehicle crash

The road was cleared within an hour and traffic returned to normal.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to junction 23 of the A12 around 6:40am this morning (21 February) following a collision involving two cars.

“Those involved sustained minor injuries and no offences have been identified. “The A12 was partially closed whilst the vehicles were recovered but has since been reopened.”