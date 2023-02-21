The Irish comedian, with his trademark wellington boots, flowerpot hat and catchphrase come closer, there’s more, will be on stage at the West Cliff Theatre on Sunday, March 19 at 7.30pm.

Jimmy is one of the UK’s most loved comedians, having made four series for Central Television in the mid 1980s and his own BBC Radio 2 series in the 1990s, alongside numerous television appearances and Royal Variety Shows over the decades.

Jimmy is looking forward to returning to the town as he celebrates his milestone.

He said: “The West Cliff is one of my favourite theatres.

“It has warm memories for me doing summer seasons and one-nighters there.”

Jimmy said he likes to support local artists, so will be working with the Debbie Millar Dance Academy and singer May Marian.

Jimmy’s family friendly act will take audiences on a journey from stand-up comedy to comedy songs and surprise routines.

Jimmy Cricket – 50 Years in Showbusiness comes to the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, on Sunday, March 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £13.50 and £9.50 from the box office on 01255 433344 or at westcliffclacton.co.uk/whats-on/.