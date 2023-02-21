While the temperatures outside may seem fairly mild right now, colder weather is on the way.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will start to dip in late February and early March.

Snow is expected on Saturday, March 4, with London, Suffolk, Norfolk and the South East seeing the heaviest snowfall.

However long range forecasts do not suggest much snow in Essex.

Instead, areas across the county could see some sleet on March 6.

Temperatures are expected to get as low as 1C or 0C.

It comes after the Met Office warned that a "major weather event" is likely to hit parts of the UK in the coming weeks.

The forecaster has said a major sudden stratospheric warning (SSW) is “now likely to take place” in late February or early March across the UK.

It was a major SSW which brought the Beast from the East to the UK in 2018, as the country saw 22 inches of snowfall in some places.

However, the Met Office stressed that an SSW does not always equate to a Beast from the East-like weather scenario.

The long range Met Office forecast said: “Widely cold at first with frost in many areas and icy stretches in places, daytime maxima rather cold. Later, mostly fair weather with variable cloud and some clear and sunny spells with a few overnight fog patches possible.

“Perhaps a few wintry showers, mainly on eastern coasts. Winds generally light, locally fresh to strong in the south, especially along the coast.

“Feeling rather cold generally, with some overnight frost under clear spells.”

