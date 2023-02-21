A TEENAGER who tried to avoid paying an £8.70 train fare from Clacton to Colchester has been charged more than £750 in fines.
Connor Mason, of Hall Cut, Brightlingsea, was travelling on the Greater Anglia service from Clacton to Colchester in September last year without having paid the required train fare.
Magistrates met on Wednesday, February 8, and proved the case in the 19-year-old’s absence.
Mason has been ordered to pay a full fine of £774.70, which roughly equates to 89 train tickets from Clacton to Colchester.
