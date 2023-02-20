Elijah Clark, 18, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford, will return to Chelmsford Crown Court for a trial in July after being charged with murder.

The defendant is accused of killing 16-year-old Andy Wood, from Braintree, with a knife.

Essex Police said Andy, a former student at Honywood School in Coggeshall, was found injured close to a green space off Waterson Vale, a residential street in Chelmsford, at about 11.30pm on Sunday, February 12.

He subsequently died in hospital.

Clark re-appeared in Chelmsford Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday. No pleas were entered.

A date for another preliminary trial hearing has been set for April 17, with the full trial date expected on July 31 and set to last for about two weeks.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in custody.

In a statement released through police, Mr Wood’s family said: “Andy was a kind and loving young man.

“He touched the lives of countless people.

“His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.”

A statement from Honywood School also paid tribute to Andy saying he “radiated positivity”.