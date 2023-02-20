A family and their two children lost everything when their home in Turner Road, Colchester, caught fire on February 15.

Colchester fire crews found the property heavily smoke logged shortly before 8.30am and battled to extinguish the flames within an hour.

Officials believe the blaze was caused by an electrical fault in a portable electric heater.

Uninhabitable - the family have been left homeless following the blaze (Image: Newsquest)

A fundraiser set up by Dena Rahman has now raised more than £2,000 to help the family get their lives back on track.

A statement on GoFundMe reads: “Like every other winter morning, a young mother brings her two children downstairs and turns on the electric heater to warm up a cold living room.

“Within minutes a devastating fire breaks out destroying everything in its path.

“The family managed to get out safe and unscathed but lost the life they had built.”

Frontline - a firefighter working inside the Turner Road home (Image: ECFRS)

It continues: “We are so grateful that our sister and her beautiful family got out unharmed but now with no home and very little help from the authorities, we need the help to get them all the necessities they need to get their lives back on track.”

A neighbour of the family, who lived opposite the Colchester Primary Care Centre, said they were grateful those inside managed to escape.

“Luckily everyone got out of the house but an awful amount of damage has been caused,” said the neighbour.

Wrecked - the extent of the damage caused by the flames (Image: ECFRS)

“My house smells strongly of smoke but other than that I am OK.”

Colchester fire station manager Terry Maher said the family’s quick escape may have saved their lives.

He added: “In what was a frightening moment for the residents who were in the room with the heater when it caught alight, they acted quickly to get out of the house to safety.

“The fire and smoke spread rapidly and their quick escape saved their lives.

“If there is a fire in your home, it’s so important to get yourself out of the house as quickly and as safely as you can and to call the fire service.”

You can find the fundraiser via bit.ly/413Ct57.