Dry and warmer than usual temperatures brought a steady flow of visitors through the doors with a special half-price rides offer proving popular.

Pier director said it was a welcome boost and a sharp contrast to last year.

Families enjoyed rides on Clacton Pier (Image: Clacton Pier)

“Storm Eunice forced us to close all outside attractions for the last three days of February half term in 2022 and some rides had already been closed two days earlier,” he said.

“We had to shut completely on the Friday and that proved all proved very costly.

"It was good to have everything operating throughout the break this time around.

“There was a steady footfall throughout the week and the two weekends, but it did not break any records.”

Thrilling - youngsters on a rollercoaster at Clacton Pier (Image: Clacton Pier)

Mr Ball added that the current financial climate probably had an impact with families being more cautious about what they spend.

Mr Ball said that overall, he is optimistic about the coming months with a new attraction due in late spring.

Work is progressing on Jurassic Pier, a new dino safari walkthrough experience and 4D cinema.