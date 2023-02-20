‘Smashed’, an international theatre production developed and presented by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo, will visit 17 secondary schools across Essex.

It started on Monday with Clacton Coastal Academy and will also include Clacton County High School, Colchester Academy, New Rickstones Academy in Witham and Honywood School in Coggeshall.

The programme combines drama with interactive workshops to help young people understand the facts, causes, and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks of underage drinking.

The UK as a whole is making progress in reducing levels of underage drinking, however data from the UK Government shows that hospital admissions for alcohol-specific conditions among under-18s in Essex is below England’s national average.

Each ‘Smashed’ session combines a 25-minute dramatic performance with a 35-minute interactive workshop which allows students to reflect on vital underage drinking themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters in the performance.

Smashed works in close collaboration with Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAPs), an organisation which brings together councils, police, retailers, schools, health providers and community groups across the UK to reduce alcohol harm among young people.

Smashed has been running for over 17 years and has delivered educational performances to students in over 20 countries around the world.

To date, Smashed has reached over half a million students in the UK and looks set to reach a further 5,000 over the duration of this Essex tour.

Chris Simes, Managing Director at Collingwood Learning, said: “It’s brilliant to be returning to Essex to inspire young people with the Smashed Live programme.

"These engaging and lively shows have a proven lasting impact and make a real change from the typical classroom session.”

Diageo has long committed to promoting moderation and tackling alcohol harm across the UK.

Nuno Teles, Managing Director at Diageo GB, said: “Smashed aims to empower young people by equipping them with the knowledge, awareness, and confidence to understand the dangers of underage drinking.

"We are so delighted to welcome the tour to Essex so we can empower the next generation to drink responsibly.”