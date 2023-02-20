The 20-year-old driver, who has asked to remain anonymous, was driving home with a friend to Colchester from Clacton at about 1.30am on Sunday.

As he made his way down Wellesley Road, a silver Range Rower is said to have pulled out in front of his vehicle, forcing him to come to a sudden stop.

According to the victim’s mother, as many as four masked men then jumped out of the car before launching a horrifying attack on her son and his passenger.

As they tried to steal the keys from the ignition of the car the violent thugs, believed to be in their 40s, “kicked and punched him in the head for at least ten minutes.”

The gang eventually fled after deciding to abandon their unsuccessful and vicious attempt to steal the car before police arrived at the scene.

“He called me and my husband just after it happened and I could hear the boys on the phone scared,” said the victim’s mum.

“I was at home in Colchester and I felt helpless and petrified so I called the police but they were already there.

“My son now has injures to his nose, his mouth has been split open and he has been complaining of headaches and jaw pain from where he was kicked.

“He has been seriously hurt. It is outrageous.”

The man’s mum has now said the shocking ordeal has had a detrimental impact on his confidence.

She added: “He is shaken up and hasn’t left the house and he is now worried about going out at night.

“I’ve been contacted by another mum who told me a similar thing happened to her son in Colchester.

“It just doesn’t feel safe in Essex anymore.

Essex Police have been contacted for comment.