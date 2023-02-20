Colin Underwood, 76, of Clacton, launched a petition on behalf of those struggling to find a place to spend a penny when visiting the beaches in east Clacton.

He called on Tendring Council to reinstate the toilet in the middle promenade, below Connaught Gardens East.

The derelict toilets were demolished in the early 2000s.

Mr Underwood’s grandfather, George Henry Smith, was the chief sanitary inspector for Clacton Urban District Council in the 1940s and 1950s and Mr Underwood said he would “turn in his grave” if he could see what is left of the Connaught Garden toilets.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s cabinet, he added: “It’s been a long-standing issue since the old toilets were demolished.

“I understand the reason why, but there’s still a need for toilets in that area.

“With a café around the corner, and people on the beach in the summer, there’s an absolute need for it.

“I know there are toilets up at St Alban’s Road and Lyndhurst Road, but imagine you’re the mother of young children who want to go to the toilet in the summer, walking to the point, up the slope and across a very busy road with young children is not practical.

“There should be toilets in this vicinity.”

He added that there is also a problem with people urinating on the beach and cliffs.

But Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for public toilets, said the council cannot afford to reopen toilets as it deals with a shrinking budget in the face of reduced Government grants.

Michale Talbot said: “I have sympathy for what is being proposed, but at this point in time we’re looking at saving money, not at things to spend money on.

“We just don’t have that money to spend.

“The provision of public toilets is a discretionary service – we’re not actually obliged to provide any.

“This block was demolished a long time ago simply because it was in a dilapidated state and it was felt the remaining facilities were sufficient.”