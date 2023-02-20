St Philomena’s School, in Frinton, marked Children’s Mental Health Week, which this year encouraged children to step outside their comfort zones.

In recognition of the initiative and its Let’s Connect theme, the seaside school hosted a full day of fitting activities, which proved hugely popular with all pupils.

Students staged an all-school run along the beach, which saw each child partnered with someone from a different year group.

They also took part in a giant paper chain activity, designed to showcase the strength of connections and creating bonds.

During an assembly the power of resilience and kindness was also discussed, giving pupils an insight in the benefits of caring for each other.

Mrs Cains, who is the PSHE lead at St Philomena’s School said: “This Mental Health Day has been a huge success.

“The buzz and energy around the school throughout the day was lovely to see.

“All the children gained valuable insight to the importance of friendships, self-care and learning to express themselves within their communication.

“We look forward to watching their new connections and positive outlook continue to flourish.”