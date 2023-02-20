Crews from Southend, Canvey and South Woodham Ferrers attended the incident near to Fambridge Yacht Haven Limited, Church Road, North Fambridge on Saturday night.

Images from the scene show the crews and the dramatic rescue.

A spokesman for South Woodham Coastguard Rescue Team said: "We were tasked at 4.45pm along with HM Coastguard Southend On Sea, Canvey Coastguard and Essex Fire Service to a man who had become stuck in the mud near to Fambridge Yacht Haven Ltd

"Working closely alongside colleagues from the fire service, we deployed 2 specialist mud rescue technicians on to the mud to free the casualty where he was safely recovered back to the shore at 6.47pm."