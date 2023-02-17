Around one in five 55 to 59-year-olds in some areas of England spend part of their time providing unpaid care.

The proportion rises to as high as one in four in a few places when looking only at female unpaid carers.

The Carers Trust said the data “highlights the significant poverty penalty experienced by the nation’s unpaid carers, with far more people caring for friends and family in areas of higher deprivation”.

The figures have been released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the latest batch of data from the census, which took place in England and Wales in 2021.

The census asked people to indicate if they look after, or give any help or support to, anyone because they have “long-term physical or mental health conditions or illnesses, or problems related to old age”.

Initial results published last month showed there were approximately 4.7 million unpaid carers in England and 310,000 in Wales at the time of the census, the equivalent of 8.9 per cent and 10.5 per cent of the usual resident population aged five and over.

Tendring has the highest proportion for 35 to 39-year-olds (12.1 per cent) who are unpaid carers.

Kirsty McHugh, chief executive of the Carers Trust, said: “We believe that the true number of unpaid carers is far higher than the census suggests.

“The fact it took place in the middle of a pandemic when many people were unable to visit those for whom they cared, alongside a change in the wording of the question framing, means that many people may not have identified themselves as unpaid carers.

“What remains stark, however, is that there are millions of unpaid carers who need help from the UK Government, including support for their local carer organisations, more funded respite breaks and delivery of a long-promised national strategy for unpaid carers.”

Age UK said many older people are having to provide unpaid care for loved ones due to a lack of “good, formal, affordable care”.