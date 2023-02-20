Owners fear they will no longer be able to afford to keep huts that have been in families for generations.

A new strategy, which was approved at a meeting of Tendring Council’s cabinet on Friday, includes the introduction of commercial leases for those who wish to rent out their beach hut for more than ten days each year, limiting agreements to one per household for new owners and standardising designs and adaptations.

The council will also move to leases instead of licenses.

Melanie Whitehead, chairwoman of the Walton Beach Hut Association, said: “People are very angry – they still haven’t been given details of what the leases are going to be like.

“Owners are worried they won’t be able to pass on huts that families have had for generations.

“The council presents the beach hut situation as terrible and broken and needing to be fixed, scaring everyone by saying huts can’t be transferred automatically between owners.

“Huts have been bought and sold and passed down the generations for the 100 years they’ve been on the cliffs with very few issues at all.

“The report suggests that leases would be less than seven years, so that doesn’t give us much security of tenure.

“The report suggests a ten per cent increase in costs this year and ten percent again next year.

“People are worried they won’t be able to afford their beach huts.”

She added owners see the council’s move as a “money-making” measure.

“We will carry on trying to fight this at every opportunity– we’re not going to take it laying down,” she added.

The council said unlike leases there is currently no right to transfer licenses, despite some huts in Frinton's Walings selling for £85,000.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for tourism, said: “We have listened to the feedback provided and feel these proposals represent a modernisation of beach hut agreements.

“The new strategy will provide more security for hut owners, an exciting business opportunity for those who want to run a beach hut rental business and, help to invest in further improvements to our wonderful seafronts for the benefit of all.”