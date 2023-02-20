The Essex Skipper in Frinton relaunched and in total 15 new jobs have been created as a result.

Greene King Pubs facilitated the massive refurb that has seen several new amenities added to the pub.

Stylish - The pub has a colourful new setting. (Image: Greene King Pubs/Essex Skipper)

The new look pub will be run by franchisees the Clarke family, consisting of Peter, his daughter Louise and his granddaughter Rosie Clarke.

Peter, Louise and Rosie said: “We are thrilled to bring The Essex Skipper back to life as a proud part of the Frinton community.

Cosy - Beach huts have been added to the pub. (Image: Greene King Pubs/Essex Skipper)

"The pub has undergone a complete transformation and we can't wait to welcome residents back in.

“We're passionate about delivering great food, drinks and entertainment to the community and we're confident that The Essex Skipper will be a real hub for the area.”

Flashy - A look at the bar with several tasty beverages for pub-goers (Image: Greene King Pubs/Essex Skipper)

As part of its transformation, The Essex Skipper has been completely renovated inside and outside.

Outside, the pub’s beer garden has been significantly upgraded with beach huts and covered outdoor seating complete with beautiful wooden furniture to enable use all year round.

Revamped - A look at the exterior of the revamped pub (Image: Greene King Pubs/Essex Skipper)

Inside, the pub has been overhauled with new lighting, furniture, decorations, flooring and more to create a modern look and feel.

The Essex Skipper will have Sky Sports and BT Sport subscriptions to show all major sporting events. It will also provide a regular programme of live entertainment for the community to enjoy.

It will serve an extensive range of food and drink including a menu of pub classics curated by the food team at Greene King and paired with tasty deserts.

Becky Holt, business development manager at Greene King Pub Partners, added: “I am so happy to see The Essex Skipper re-open with a new lease of life.

“We believe the pub can be a key part of the local community which is why we have invested significantly to transform it, it’s very exciting.”

The beer on offer at the pub ranges from standard and premium lagers, to ciders, stouts and ales – and several craft beers.

For more information visit essexskipperfrinton.co.uk/index.