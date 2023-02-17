For the first time, workers at East of England ambulance service have agreed to go on strike, according to trade union Unison.

They will join their counterparts in the GMB union.

The East of England Ambulance Service is the only service not to have been on strike so far in the latest wave of action.

They will now walk out in a bitter dispute with the Government over pay and conditions.

Tim Roberts, eastern regional secretary at Unison, added: “East of England Ambulance staff don’t want to stop work, and the public wants an NHS capable of delivering quality care.

“The prime minister must roll up his sleeves, invite the unions into Downing Street and start the genuine pay talks that could end this damaging dispute.”

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesperson said: “We are aware that members of the Unison union have voted in favour in industrial action over the national issue of pay.

“We understand the strength of feeling behind the concerns colleagues have around this issue and we are committed to working with our unions to improve working lives at our service.”

The Royal College of Nursing has announced a “significant escalation” in strike action at more than 120 NHS employers including workers at north Essex hospitals.

For the first time, the RCN will involve nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services which were previously exempted.

The strike will run for 48 hours on March 1 and 2.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Nick Hulme said: “Once again we will be planning for all eventualities to keep our patients safe – that is our top priority.

“Planning for elective, emergency, cancer care and diagnostics will be more complex and our teams are working hard to minimise disruption for patients.

“We want to see a resolution as soon as possible to make sure we can continue to focus on delivering high quality and compassionate care.”

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesperson said: “We are aware that members of the Unison union have voted in favour in industrial action over the national issue of pay.

“We understand the strength of feeling behind the concerns colleagues have around this issue and we are committed to working with our unions to improve working lives at our service.”