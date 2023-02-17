Tendring Council has been given approval to extend the Burrs Road Cemetery to about eight acres of land to the north of the site.

The land, which is designed as a local wildlife site and borders Pickers Ditch, had already been included for cemetery use as part of the council’s local plan.

A report said it had taken significant time for matters concerning flooding, drainage and ecology to be resolved, including allocating nearby sites for bio-diversity net gain.

The plans were approved at a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Thursday.

Planning officers said the extension is required to create extra burial plots as the existing cemetery could run out of space within the next five years.

Ian Taylor, head of public realm at Tendring Council, added: "The Clacton cemetery is seeking to extend because we are getting worryingly close to full capacity at the moment.

"One of the reasons for that is that we have worked hard to meet all the conditions for the extension, but it has taken time.

"Now there is some degree of urgency to get this on the road."