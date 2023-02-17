Great Oakley Developments has been given the go-ahead to build 86 homes on four acres of farmland south of Beaumont Road.

The development was unanimously approved by Tendring Council’s planning committee on Thursday on condition that a community building, play area and public car park are provided to the village.

Speaking at the meeting, parish councillor Nick Daniels said: “Although we are supporting the application, we don’t really welcome the 30 per cent increase in housing that Great Oakley parish is seeing since 2017. It seems disproportionate to other areas.

“Great Oakley has had well over its quota.

“We question why such an increase is required in an area with poor employment opportunities, transport links, amenities and services.

“But the parish council see little point in formally objecting and have concentrated on securing much-needed facilities to benefit our community.”

The application went before the committee after being referred by ward councillor Mike Bush, who said the development is of major significance to the village.

He said it would provide “significant benefits” as long as the developer engages with the parish council over community building and play area.

“This application for 86 homes offers a diverse housing mix,” he said.

“This creates opportunities for people who wish to move back into, or remain in, the village or begin their journey on the property housing ladder, allowing families to grow, retaining the community cohesion and be a catalyst for shaping the future of this local rural community.”

The development will include 19 affordable rented homes and seven shared-ownership homes Planning agent Nick Jenkins said the scheme is “ready to go”.

“As part of this application, there’s a community building, a children’s play park and a car park,” he said.

“All of these are to serve not just residents of the new development, but Great Oakley itself.

“The keys to that building and play area and car park will be handed to the parish council if they want to take it prior to occupation of the 44th dwelling.”