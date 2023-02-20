Essex-based social enterprise group Provide Community will distribute the funds to Essex Dementia Care, Home-Start Essex, and Families in Focus Essex.

They will receive £30,000, £20,000 and £20,000 respectively.

Home-Start and Families in Focus both have offices in Colchester and Tendring, whilst Essex Dementia Care has a base in Braintree.

Nicola Yarnall, chairman of the Provide Community council of governors, said: “As the chair of the council of governors, representing our members, I am delighted that we are able to support these three amazing charities.

“We asked our members to vote for charities they felt would benefit from a donation, and we awarded the top three.

“We are really looking forward to catching up with the charities later in the year to see how the donation has helped them and the people they support.”

As an employee-owned enterprise, Provide Community’s workforce of more than 1,200 people can nominate causes and charities to benefit from funding and donation initiatives.

In the past 11 years, the organisation, which delivers more than 50 health and social care services in NHS and community settings across the UK has donated more than £3.5million to charities and community groups.

