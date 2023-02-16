The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 14.3% over the last year.

The average Tendring house price in December was £289,203, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6% increase on November.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East of England, where prices decreased 0.8%, and Tendring was above the 0.4% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring rose by £36,000 – putting the area sixth among the East of England’s 45 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Peterborough, where property prices increased on average by 18.5%, to £255,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in North Norfolk gained 3.5% in value, giving an average price of £319,000.

The average UK house price was £294,000 in December 2022, which was £26,000 higher than 12 months earlier.

It meant prices increased by 9.8% annually in December, slowing from 10.6% annual growth in November, according to the Office for National Statistics.