Dura Composites, based in Telford Road, Clacton, supplies composite products used in flooring and structures for industry.

The company is now set to host an open-door upcycling session on Saturday, February 25, from 12noon to 2pm.

It will be offering residents and groups in the town the opportunity to choose and take away upcyclable and reusable end-of-line or offcut products in return for a donation to charity.

A spokesman said: “Dura has a strong commitment to sustainability and has spent the past few months collecting a range of offcuts from previous client projects that have value and versatility when reused or re-purposed in other applications.

“With design lives of up to 60 years many of the products available on the day will benefit customers far into the future.

“Available items will include small to medium sections of fibreglass grating which are suitable for use as caravan jack pads, drain covers, sand ladders, trellises, living wall grids or seedling planters.”

A minimum £10 cash donation per item to charity is suggested and all funds will be split among a number of charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Clacton Foodbank and Essex Wildlife Trust.